CWG 2022: PM Modi, Sehwag, Abhinav Bindra Celebrate Sanket Sargar CWG Silver

India's weightlifter Sanket Sargar at CWG 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Khelo India)
India's Sanket Sargar has scripted history by becoming the country's first athlete to take home a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The 21-year-old won the silver medal at the men's 55kg weightlifting event in Birmingham, the UK, on Saturday, 30 July.
When Sargar attempted to lift 139kg in his second clean and jerk attempt, he injured his elbow. He persisted despite his injury and made one more effort. However, he was unable to lift 139kg and finished with the silver medal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sanket Sargar.
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, as well as the sports fraternity, also posted their congratulatory tweets:
