SAI Approve Neeraj Chopra's Rs 38 Lakh 3 Month Training Camp in USA

Chopra will thus start his preparation for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games at the training centre in Chula Vista, San Diego. The state-of-the-art centre, spread over 155 acres, is one of the world's finest training and competition venues.

The proposal for the 90-day camp is from December 5 to March 4 next. It will help him prepare for the packed season which includes the World Championships in Oregon, US, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Coach Klaus Bartonietz will travel to the US with Chopra, who created history by becoming the country's first medallist in Olympic track and field events when he claimed gold in javelin throw at Tokyo 2020.