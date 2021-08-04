Ravi Kumar Dahiya Enters Gold Medal Match, Deepak Punia Will Fight For Bronze

The last leg of the Tokyo Olympics is proving to be the most fruitful for the Indian contingent with wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya entering the gold medal match of the 57kg freestyle event.

Former junior world champion Deepak Punia too finish on the podium, as he fights for the bronze medal on Thursday.

The third Indian wrestler in competition at the Tokyo Games today was 19-year-old woman Anshu Malik who lost her opening 57kg category bout 8-2 to two-time world championships bronze medallist Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus. She