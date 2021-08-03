Day 11, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Men's Hockey Team Leading 2-1 vs Belgium

The Indian men's hockey team will face Belgium in the second semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics at 7 am. The Indian men have been in good form, winning their last four matches, scoring 14 goals. The men-in-blue had finished second in Group A, with four wins from five matches.

Belgium had a similar outing in Group B but had topped the group and had a better goal difference than India. Both teams posted 3-1 victories over Great Britain and Spain in their respective quarter-final matches on Sunday and will go into the semi-final full of confidence.

The difference between the two teams, however, would be their attacking capacity. Belgium scored 26 goals in the group stage alone, while India managed 15. The pressure will be on the Indian defence, which will surely be tested by the Belgian attack. The fact that they will be playing in an Olympic semi-final match after 49 years and have not won an Olympic medal in 41 years will add pressure on the Indian team. Never mind the hopes of a billion people eagerly watching the match back home.

Annu Rani will be seen in action in the Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Round at 5.50 am IST. Also, wrestler Sonam Malik's will compete in the Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final at 9.12 am IST. Later in the afternoon, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will participate in the Men's Shot Put Qualification Round at 3.45 pm IST.