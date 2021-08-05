Historic! A Day That Will Be Etched in the Memory of Every Indian: PM Modi

Indian Men’s hockey team just won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after making a spectacular comeback. The team held their nerves and waited for the right moments to score. The players were well aware that this is the ‘do or die’ moment to accomplish what all the fans have been waiting for over 40 years.

Every win in the competition like this is important but it was extra special because of the 1.3 billion people’s hope was connected and what a turnaround we just witnessed in the match. Comebacks like these do not happen often.