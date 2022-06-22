After Two Medals & a Personal Best, Neeraj Chopra's Real Test Starts Now

What's a Diamond League Event?

The first of Neeraj's big events will be the Diamond League in Stockholm that gets underway on 30 June. While the Paavo Nurmi Games and Kuortane Games, where he bagged silver and gold, featured some of his main contemporaries, a Diamond League event, by definition, is a league above.

In 2022, there are 13 Diamond League tournaments, with five featuring the men's javelin event. The one hosted by Doha has already taken place in May, and there are four more to go – in Stockholm, Silesia, Monaco, and Lausanne. Having participated in the seasons before, Neeraj is yet to grab a medal at the event.

And then there is the Athletics World Championship in July.

Think ATP tournaments and compare them to a Grand Slam, only instead of four Slams a year, the World Championships roll by every two years.

Much like tennis, athletics' Diamond League events too have a season-ending finale, with qualification based on the points collected across the season. A first-place finish helps an athlete collect 8 points, second place earns them 4 points, while a third place gets them 2 points.

This season's Diamond League Final is being hosted by Zurich and will take place from 7-8 September. However, the tournament carries double the points from a Diamond League event and the athlete with the most cumulative points at the end of the event, in each of the 16 different disciplines, will win the Diamond Race trophy.