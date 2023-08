Neeraj Chopra Eyeing World Championship Podium Encore in Budapest

Chopra, who is coming back from an injury that made him miss some key events and opportunities for preparations, said at Budapest, he is just hoping to give his best without fear of injury.

"Competing and being consistent at the highest level against the world’s best athletes is definitely challenging. At the beginning of the year, I had prepared quite well, but then I got injured which led me to skip a few competitions. After that, I returned and participated in the Lausanne Diamond League, where my performance was good. Since then, everything has gotten better, and I am happy with my performance and training.

"For me, the most important thing is to be mentally prepared for the challenge knowing that the World Championships is approaching, and I want to perform well there. I'm not carrying a specific throwing distance or medal target in my mind, but it's important that when I compete there - I don't want to have any fear of injury or anything else on my mind. I want to give it my best, and if that happens, I will come back better than before," said Chopra, who listed the traditional dish Choorma as his favourite made from ghee.

Asked whom does he consider the top contender for the gold at the World Championship, there are quite a few throwers who have crossed the 90m mark.

"Some are experienced senior athletes, while others have recently performed well. However, I won't mention names because you never really can be sure. I remember during the 2019 World Championships, we were discussing amongst ourselves and chose three throwers who we thought would perform well and win medals, but they weren't on that list. So, I believe one should focus on themselves and give it their best because these competitions are highly unpredictable, and nobody really knows how someone has prepared. We shouldn't fear or underestimate anyone too much," Chopra said in the interview.