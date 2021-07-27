Home Favourite Naomi Osaka Knocked Out Of Tokyo Olympics

With Naomi's exit, the top three players on the WTA singles rankings at the Olympics have all bowed out of the quadrennial showpiece.

While Australia's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty had lost to Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the opening match, No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus fell to Croatia's Donna Vekic in the second round on Monday, and now world No. 2 Naomi has lost in the third round.

With No. 4 Sofia Kenin of the US and No. 5 Bianca Andreescu of Canada not competing here, No. 6-ranked Elina Svitolina of Ukraine is now the highest-ranked player left in the draw.

Marketa took a 4-0 lead with a double break and finished the opening set in 24 minutes. But Naomi looked like she was warming up for the second set when she broke in the first game of the second set and then held for a 2-0 lead. But Marketa broke back for 2-all and broke the Japanese one more time in the last game of the match to snuff out Naomi's challenge.

The Czech player finished the match with just 10 unforced errors to Naomi's 32.

(With inputs from IANS)