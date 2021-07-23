Naomi Osaka Lights Cauldron as Tokyo Olympics Finally Declared Open

Tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the cauldron to mark the culmination of a subdued ceremony, which started by paying tributes to the dead but ended as a celebration of hope in the times of pandemic.

The usual razzmatazz and razzle-dazzle and pyrotechnic caused by laser and high-intensity sound were replaced by the clever interplay of light, sound, and shadows with softer music -- from John Lennon's Imagine to a medley of scores from Japanese cartoons as background sound for the parade -- that may not go down well with certain sections.

There were reports that a big crowd of locals protested the staging of the Olympic Games in the middle of a pandemic but the organising committee, the International Olympic Committee and the Japan government went ahead with their programme, ignoring their views.

Postponed by one year due to the pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games finally opened on Friday night at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium behind closed doors, adding a new chapter in the history of the Olympic Games.