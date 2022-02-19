Mumbai Announced as Host City for IOC Session in 2023

Mumbai received 99 per cent of the votes from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature to host the IOC session in 2023.



"I thank Mrs Nita Ambani for her vision and leadership and also thank all my IOC Member colleagues for their support, I cannot wait to see you here in Mumbai next year. This is the start of a new era for India sport -- an era that features the long-term goal of hosting the Olympic Games in India. We are ambitious and recognise our objectives are bold," said Batra.



The session, to be held in the summer of 2023, will be hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWC) in Bandra Kurla Complex at Mumbai. The JWC will start operations in early 2022.



"But India is on an exciting journey and we want the Olympic Movement to play a central part in building a brighter future for our next generation. Delivering a truly memorable IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023, with a strong emphasis on youth potential, sustainability, and innovation, will be one of the first steps to showcase India's new sporting capacity," added Batra.



An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members. It discusses and decides on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, election of IOC members and office bearers and election of the host city of Olympics.



"The Olympic Movement is back to India after a 40-year wait! I am truly grateful to the International Olympic Committee for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023. This will be a significant development for India's Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport," said Nita Ambani.