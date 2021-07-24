'Mirabai's Medal a Big Boost for Indian Weightlifting': Karnam Malleswari

Karnam had won a bronze medal in women's 69kg at Sydney, the lone medal in that edition of the Olympics. It was only the third individual medal won by an Indian athlete in the quadrennial extravaganza after wrestler KD Jadhav (1952 Helsinki) and tennis player Leander Paes (1996 Atlanta Games) — both won bronze medals.

And just as their medals have lifted the profile of their respective sports, Karnam said Mirabai's feat will inspire upcoming weightlifters.

"I see this as a positive development for weightlifting in India as it will spur the next generation of weightlifters. It will promote a weightlifting culture in the country as the sport has been facing a lot of issues lately. Young weightlifters would feel that if she could do it, they could too. It is a huge encouragement for young weightlifters and will open a new door for the sport, "Karnam said in an interview with the official broadcaster.

"Being the first medal of the Tokyo Olympics, and coming on the opening day of competitions, it has lifted the gloom in the Indian camp, as we had missed a couple of medal opportunities. This will give confidence to other members of the contingent," said Karnam.

Kunjarani Devi, the first Indian weightlifter to win a medal at the World Championships – silver in Manchester in 1989 – said Mirabai's determination, hard work, and willpower had seen her through.