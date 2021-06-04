What Does Marin’s Withdrawal Mean For Sindhu’s Tokyo Medal Hopes

Sindhu, the Rio Olympics' silver-medallist, will be the only Indian in the women's singles draw after Saina Nehwal failed to make the qualification cut – following the cancellation of BWF events that were slated to take place this summer.

The pressure for a second medal will be immense for the 25-year-old who insists that despite some below par outings this year, her form is close to peaking in time for the Tokyo Games.

"When I started playing this year, initially, I didn’t do so well because maybe, you know, there was a really long gap and playing the Thailand tournament was not really great for me. But I think I have come back and rectified my mistakes. I think the Swiss Open and then All England were really good and I have seen a bit of improvement in my game and I am really happy," Sindhu said on Thursday, 3 June.

The BWF tour was forced to be abandoned in March 2020 and only resumed in January this year, with two back-to-back Thailand Opens. Sindhu was knocked out in the opener in one and lost to Ratchanok Intanon in the quarter-final of the other.

Two weeks later, at the World Tour Finals, she did have revenge against her Thai rival but then was knocked out in the third round by world number 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong. In March, she reached the final at the Swiss Open, only to lose to Marin and then at the All England that followed, she again lost to Pornpawee, in straight games.

May was supposed to see the last leg of the Olympic qualifiers but rising cases and lockdowns forced countries to shut borders and cancel all tournaments, till the Tokyo Games.