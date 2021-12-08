'Everyone Always Trying to Retire Dhoni, He's Going Nowhere,' Says Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo retired from international cricket at last month's T20 World Cup but the 38-year-old still has a few years of franchise cricket left in him as he gets ready for yet another IPL auction this winter.

After spending 11 years with the Chennai Super Kings, Bravo was released last week as they retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali with the auction rules only allowing for a maximum of four retentions.

Having won three IPL titles in the Chennai yellow, Bravo told The Quint he wants to give back to the team, and also his home country, when he decides to retire from the sport. He was speaking after the launch of his entrepreneurial debut with the 'Djb47' fashion label.