'Everyone Always Trying to Retire Dhoni, He's Going Nowhere,' Says Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo spoke to The Quint about MS Dhoni, CSK and new venture.
Dwayne Bravo retired from international cricket at last month's T20 World Cup but the 38-year-old still has a few years of franchise cricket left in him as he gets ready for yet another IPL auction this winter.
After spending 11 years with the Chennai Super Kings, Bravo was released last week as they retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali with the auction rules only allowing for a maximum of four retentions.
Having won three IPL titles in the Chennai yellow, Bravo told The Quint he wants to give back to the team, and also his home country, when he decides to retire from the sport. He was speaking after the launch of his entrepreneurial debut with the 'Djb47' fashion label.
A team like Chennai, you've been associated with them for a while now, we know how fiercely loyal they are to their players and with MS Dhoni most likely playing his last season, is it important for you to be back in yellow?
He is far from his last season. This will not be his last season. Everyone’s been trying to retire MS Dhoni for the longest time but he is there to stay. He’s not going to go anywhere.
For me, Chennai Super Kings and DJ Bravo has a bond that no one can get between and of course, I will love to finish there but those things, I don’t have control over because when you’re in an auction, anyone has the opportunity to pick you.
I can safely say that whenever I do fully retire from cricket, I will want to give back to West Indies and the Chennai Super Kings.
Could you tell us something else about your time with MS Dhoni, your relationship with him?
Exactly when you see on the field is what you see off the field. He is very quiet off the field, he is always in his room most of the time playing games. His room is always open for anyone who wants to talk. He is a very reserved person but he likes playing his video games in his own space.
If you want to see him, you go to his room and talk to him. You will not see him by the pool or the restaurant or the gym. Ya, he has this unique way about him that he doesn’t really care about much around him but he is someone very approachable, and a very simple guy.
CSK staged an amazing comeback this season after the below-par outing you had last year. You all were called the ‘Dad’s Army’ but in a way is that what also helped, with life in a bio-bubble now? You have the wives and kids around so it’s like a family on the road.
Chennai Super Kings is always a family, with the bubble or out of the bubble. We’re always a family, long before Covid. My 11 years with them have been tremendous.
The ‘Dad’s Army’ talk is funny I guess, what do they call us now - champions army?
But ya, CSK is special franchise and whatever we have done will always go down in the history books and can’t be moved and I am happy I am part of that history and that legacy and we want to continue to press on.
Any players you'd say would 'break the bank' at the IPL auction?
Maybe KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan. Yes, I think the Indian guys will do well.
While the auction's still a little time away, let's talk about your new venture. You've turned entrepreneur with your new clothing line. Tell us something about it?
We started off with t-shirts, hoodies, some long-sleeve and short-sleeve ones. I'm involved in the designing also and everything is going to be based on my person touch and style. The colours and the look will all be personalised by me.
