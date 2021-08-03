With Women's Hockey Win in Olympics, Rajasthan Village Celebrates Savita Punia

Jhansal, a village in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, is flying high after India's win over world champions Australia in the women's hockey tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. Reason: It is home to the gritty Savita 'The Wall' Punia, who kept a clean sheet to help India sail to the semi-final.

Punia's spectacular performance in the match included nine saves – an incredible achievement, considering the pressure in the knockout stages.



Savita was calm and executed her job with utmost perfection. And now, her family and locals of Jhansal here are celebrating her success.