Google Was First Coach of Paralympics Silver Medallist Praveen Kumar

"When the bar was set at 1.97, I was a bit low on confidence as I had missed an attempt at that height and was worried whether I will be able to do it or not. I managed to clear it in the next attempt. But once the bar was raised to 2.01 and I cleared it without any issues, my confidence too rose as I was now in the top three and thus assured of a medal.



"I went for my next few jumps with a lot of confidence. I decided not to think of any other thing, no other competitors, no rain or slippery conditions, just concentrated on my jumps, I decided that I had to give my best, the rain, the conditions notwithstanding," Kumar said during a media interaction facilitated by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) along with Eurosport, the Tokyo 2020 broadcast rights holders for India.



Kumar has a personal best of 2.05m which he better on Friday and also set an Asian record with a jump of 2.07 metres.



Kumar, who hails from Delhi, said there was a lot of pressure as he attempted to clear 2.10 metres that Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, the eventual gold medallist, had already cleared.



"There was a lot of pressure as I went for 2.10m on the first attempt, but not on second and third attempts as I was determined to clear it. I thought I had best efforts on those two turns but somehow I could not soar over the bar because my landing did not come off properly," said Kumar, the 18-year-old from Kotla Mubarakpur village in Delhi whose one leg is short since birth and thus affects the bones that connect his hip to his left leg.