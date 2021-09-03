Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara Takes Bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Avani Lekhara took Bronze in the Women's 50m Rifle 3P event at Tokyo Paralympics.
Image: PTI
India’s brilliant run at the Tokyo Paralympics continues as shooter Avani Lekhara claimed her second medal of the Games, taking Bronze in R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1. This is her second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after the Gold in the Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1.
She finished with a total score of 445.9.
Zhang Cuiping of China won the gold with a Paralympics record score of 457.9 while Natascha Hiltrop of Germany won the silver with a score of 457.1.
With four shooters left in the final, Avani was at fourth place while Iryna Shchtenik of Ukraine was placed third. When it mattered the most in the bronze shoot-off, Avani shot a 10.5 compared to Iryna's 9.9, thus putting her in the third place. After shooting 10.2 compared to Zhang's 10.3, Avani won the bronze medal with a smile on her face.
Earlier, Avani stood second in the qualifying stage, finishing with a score of 1176 to make it to the final. She shot 388 in kneeling, 393 in prone and 395 in standing in the qualifying stage. Sweden's Anna Normann, who had set a world record for qualifying stage with a score of 1177, finished fifth in the final.
This is India’s 12th medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Avani Lekhara becomes only the second Indian to win two medals at the same Paralympic Games after Joginder Singh Bedi, who won three at the 1984 Games.
Bedi won a silver in shot put L6 followed by bronze medals in Javelin Throw F46 and Discus Throw L6 at the 1984 Paralympics in Stoke Mandeville.
India had previously won only 12 medals in the history of the Paralympic Games.
Avani will be next seen in action on Sunday in the mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 03 Sep 2021,11:00 AM IST