Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara Takes Bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions

This is India’s 12th medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Avani Lekhara becomes only the second Indian to win two medals at the same Paralympic Games after Joginder Singh Bedi, who won three at the 1984 Games.

Bedi won a silver in shot put L6 followed by bronze medals in Javelin Throw F46 and Discus Throw L6 at the 1984 Paralympics in Stoke Mandeville.

India had previously won only 12 medals in the history of the Paralympic Games.

Avani will be next seen in action on Sunday in the mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 event.