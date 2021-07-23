Fans Unhappy As Broadcasters Show Anurag Thakur During India's March Past

19 Indian Athletes took part in the march past at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics
(Credit: PTI)
The much-awaited opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics was held at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo as the event officially got underway. Indian supporters waited with enthusiasm for the march past of India’s contingent at the event.
The fans were disappointed as the official broadcasters of the event, Sony Sports Network, displayed a split-screen that showed the walk of the athletes in one half and the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur cheering for the Indian contingent in another half.
Indian sports lovers were infuriated with the decision and took to Twitter to express their anger.
However, the national broadcasters, DD Sports, gave the entirety of the screen to show the walk of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony.
Anurag Singh Thakur was joined by eminent sportspersons, including Olympic bronze medallists Karnam Malleswari, and Yogeshwar Dutt at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. They wished Team India the very best for the Olympics.
