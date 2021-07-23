Fans Unhappy As Broadcasters Show Anurag Thakur During India's March Past

The much-awaited opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics was held at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo as the event officially got underway. Indian supporters waited with enthusiasm for the march past of India’s contingent at the event.

The fans were disappointed as the official broadcasters of the event, Sony Sports Network, displayed a split-screen that showed the walk of the athletes in one half and the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur cheering for the Indian contingent in another half.

Indian sports lovers were infuriated with the decision and took to Twitter to express their anger.