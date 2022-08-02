CWG 2022: Nataraj Registers Best Indian Time In 200m, But Fails To Enter Final

In swimming, a timing is considered a national record only when it has been achieved at the National Aquatics Championships.

Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the best Indian time.

Luke Greenbank of England won the heat with a timing of 1:56.33s, while South Africa's Pieter Coetze finished second clocking 1:58.08s.

The best eight swimmers from the three heats qualified for the final.