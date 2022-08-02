CWG 2022: Straw-Chopping Machine Reason Behind Lifter Harjinder's Strong Arms

Luck was on Harjinder's side as she was assured of a podium finish after Nigeria's gold medal favourite Joy Eze was knocked out following three failed attempts in the clean and jerk category.

"I used to work with my father at home and in the field and that is why my arms remained strong," she told PTI over phone from Birmingham on Tuesday.

Kaur's elder brother Pritpal Singh said she used to help her farmer father in the agricultural fields and that also made her strong.