Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 3 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Day 3 schedule of Indians in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Sanket Sargar won Silver to open India’s account on Day 2 of 2022 Commonwealth Games. Weightlifter Gururaja bagged bronze and Mirabai Chanu secured India’s first gold in this edition. They will want to keep up the enthusiasm and compete on the third day of the games with the same intensity and vigor.
India Women’s Cricket team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the second T20I match of Group A in the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The Indian Men’s Hockey team will start their campaign against Ghana as the two teams will square off in Pool B contest.
Women's singles - Tania Choudhary
4 PM: Men's Pairs - India versus England
Men's All round Final- Yogeshwar Singh
Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 3 - Sajan Prakash
Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 6 - Srihari Nataraj
Men's Team Quarter Finals
Women's Team Semi Finals
Men’s 67kg – Jeremy Lalrinnunga
6:30 PM - Women’s 59kg – Popy Hazarika
11 PM - Men’s 73 kg – Achinta Sheuli
India vs Pakistan – Group Stage Match
Men’s 92 kg - Sagar vs YN Maxime
Men’s 75 kg – Sumit vs Peters C
Women’s 48kg – Nikhat Zareen vs BH Ismael
Women's Singles - Round of 16 - Joshna Chinappa
Men's Singles - Round of 16 - Saurav Ghosal
Men's Pool A - India vs Ghana
Mixed Team Quarter-Finals
