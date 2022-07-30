Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Olympic sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 3 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 3 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

On Day 2, Indian cricket team will take on arch-rivals - Pakistan and Hockey Men's will lock horns with Ghana.
Prajakta Bhawsar
Olympic Sports
Published:

Day 3 schedule of Indians in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Day 3 schedule of Indians in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.</p></div>

Sanket Sargar won Silver to open India’s account on Day 2 of 2022 Commonwealth Games. Weightlifter Gururaja bagged bronze and Mirabai Chanu secured India’s first gold in this edition. They will want to keep up the enthusiasm and compete on the third day of the games with the same intensity and vigor.

India Women’s Cricket team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the second T20I match of Group A in the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The Indian Men’s Hockey team will start their campaign against Ghana as the two teams will square off in Pool B contest.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 3

Lawn Bowls - Starts At 1 PM

Women's singles - Tania Choudhary

4 PM: Men's Pairs - India versus England

Gymnastics (Artistic) - Starts At 1:30 PM

Men's All round Final- Yogeshwar Singh

Cycling - Starts at 2:30 PM

Swimming - Starts At 3 PM

Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 3 - Sajan Prakash

Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 6 - Srihari Nataraj

Table Tennis - Starts at 2:00

Men's Team Quarter Finals

Women's Team Semi Finals

Weightlifting Starts at 2 PM

Men’s 67kg – Jeremy Lalrinnunga

6:30 PM - Women’s 59kg – Popy Hazarika

11 PM - Men’s 73 kg – Achinta Sheuli

Cricket – Starts 3:30 PM

India vs Pakistan – Group Stage Match

Boxing - Starts At 4:45 PM

Men’s 92 kg - Sagar vs YN Maxime

Men’s 75 kg – Sumit vs Peters C

Women’s 48kg – Nikhat Zareen vs BH Ismael

Squash - Starts At 6 PM

Women's Singles - Round of 16 - Joshna Chinappa

Men's Singles - Round of 16 - Saurav Ghosal

Hockey – Starts At 8:30 PM

Men's Pool A - India vs Ghana

Badminton - Starts At 10 PM

Mixed Team Quarter-Finals

