Chirag & Satwik Will Have to Do Their Best to Win Medal At Olympics: Mathias Boe

Boe also has a connection to Bollywood as he is currently dating Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and was seen celebrating his 41st birthday last week over lunch with her.

Taapsee also owned Pune 7 Aces, a badminton team which competed in the Premier Badminton league in 2018-19 of which Boe was the coach.

The couple met in 2014 at a badminton tournament where Taapsee was the brand ambassador of a team while Boe was playing for another team, with the couple confirming their relationship to the public early last year.

"Southpaw Boe" as he was called is India's second foreign professional badminton doubles coach since Malaysian Tan Kim Her who coached India during 2015-2019.

Boe stated that his two players Chirag and Satwik will have to perform at their very best if they are aiming to win a medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.