Only 28 Indian Athletes to Participate in Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Only 28 members, comprising six officials and 22 athletes, of the Indian contingent will participate in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday after the organisers suggested restricting the number of athletes attending the curtain-raiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the numbers shared by the office of the Indian contingent at the Games Village, hockey will have only one representative in men's team captain Manpreet Singh, who will be a flag-bearer alongside boxer MC Mary Kom.