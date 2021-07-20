'It's Fake News!' Athlete Busts 'Anti-Sex Bed' Reports at Tokyo Olympics

There had been reports in the media that the cardboard boxes at the Tokyo Olympics were to avert the participants from having any company.
Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has posted a video on social media clearing rumours about the beds at the Tokyo Olympics Games village. McClenaghan quashed the ‘fake news’ that the Games organisers had provided cardboard beds to promote social distancing among the Olympians. The beds are made of cardboards but can sustain the weight of a couple of individuals. It had earlier been reported widely that the beds could take the weight of only one individual and, hence, help avert company.
"The beds are meant to be anti-sex. They're made out of cardboard, yes, but apparently they're meant to break with sudden movements. It's fake -- fake news!" McClenaghan said in a video posted on twitter while leaping on the bed.
The manufacturers, Airweave, have clarified that the beds could sustain a weight of 200kgs.
"We've conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds. As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load," said a spokesperson from the manufacturers.
The organisers reiterated that the beds were sturdy, contrary to a report in the New York Post. The IOC tweeted that the beds are sustainable and thanked Mcclenaghan for “debunking the myth”.
Contrary to the warnings of social distancing, the organisers will distribute around 160,000 condoms. The Olympics which were delayed because of the pandemic will start on Friday.
