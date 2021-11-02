Neeraj Chopra, Avani Lekhara, Mithali Raj Among 12 2021 Khel Ratna Awardees

Indian javelin star, and the only track-and-field Olympic gold medallist from the country, Neeraj Chopra is among 12 sportspersons who will be conferred the country's highest sporting honor- the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, this year.

The felicitation ceremony will take place on 13 November at the Rashtrapati Bhawan with the President of India handing out the awards at the Darbar Hall.