2024 Paris Olympic: IOC Promises Innovation at the Summer Games With Help of AI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games will provide immersive and interactive on-site experiences with the help of AI-driven technologies.
Ilario Corna, IOC's chief information technology officer said, "Our partnership with Intel has propelled us into a realm where emerging technologies, powered by artificial intelligence, are reshaping the world of sport for spectators, athletes, IOC staff and Partners.
Audience will be able to enjoy 8k livestreaming broadcast for the first time at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, reported Xinhua.
The AI technology also transforms video footage of artefacts in the Olympic collections into 3D digital models, which is aiming to preserve the legacy of the Olympic Games.
