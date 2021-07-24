Men's Hockey Team Start Tokyo 2020 Campaign With 3-2 Win Over New Zealand

The Indian men's hockey team opened their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a 3-2 victory over New Zealand in a Pool A match on Saturday morning at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals off penalty corners as India survived some anxious moments to start with a win.

Rupinderpal Singh had equalised for India in the 10th minute after New Zealand had gone ahead off a penalty corner conversion by Kane Russel.

Harmanpreet scored off successive penalty corners in the 26th and 33rd minute to give India a 3-1 lead.

Stephen Jenness reduced the margin for New Zealand. The Black Sticks created a lot of pressure in the fourth quarter but could not find the equaliser.