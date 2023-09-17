Neeraj Chopra Comes Second With 83.80-Metre Throw in Diamond League 2023 Final

Neeraj had a stellar summer, adding more firsts to his growing list of laurels – becoming the first Indian to win a World Championship gold, at the Budapest edition this year, on 27 August. In May, he also climbed to the top of the men's javelin world rankings and is currently also ranked number one.

At the World Championships, the 25-year-old threw the javelin a distance of 88.17 metres on his second attempt to bag the gold. It was also his season best throw, coming into this weekend's Diamond League final. Three days after winning the gold in Budapest, Neeraj followed it up with a silver medal at the Zurich Diamond League despite a minor injury.

Since his last Diamond League outing on 31 August, Neeraj has been training in Magglingen, Switzerland. A total of Rs 5.89 lakh was sanctioned by the Sports Ministry for Neeraj's camp that stretched from 1 to 12 September.