Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Still ‘Not Fully Fit,’ Misses Bangladesh Match
(Photo: BCCI)
Indian batter Shreyas Iyer missed another match owing to his ongoing injury troubles, as he was not named in the playing XI for the 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh, which is currently being held in Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium.
Nursing a back injury since March, Iyer made a comeback into the team earlier this month, following a successful surgery and rehabilitation process. He even featured in India’s first match of the competition against Pakistan, scoring 14 runs.
“Shreyas Iyer has shown improvement but he is not yet fully fit,” a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mentioned.
For the 28-year-old batter, who was among India’s more reliable figures in the ODI set-up before being injured, the new problem has emerged at the worst possible time, with both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan having established their places in the Indian middle-order, ahead of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
Published: undefined