History Awaits Neeraj Chopra as He Starts Favourite at Diamond League Final

Another historic feat awaits Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he will start as favourite in the prestigious Diamond League Finals on Thursday. The javelin throw event will get underway at 11:50 pm IST.

Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series and qualifying for the two-day finals here. He became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title.

He had missed the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8) due to a minor groin injury he had suffered during his silver-winning performance in the World Championships in USA in July.