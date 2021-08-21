Only India, NZ Producing High-Quality Red-Ball Batsmen: Nasser Hussain

India beat England by 151 runs in the second Test match at Lord's to go 1-0 in the five-match series.

Former batsman Robert Key blamed the poor standard of County Championship cricket for the failure of England's batting and said that England's batting problems predate scheduling.

"I agree about the schedule up to a point, but England's problems in Test cricket have not come about because of the Hundred. There was a lot of [County] Championship cricket before the New Zealand series, but England still got blown away with the bat. The techniques of England players have evolved through the environment they have played in for seven or eight years. We are seeing the results of years of neglect for red-ball cricket," said the former batsman, who played 15 Test matches.

Hussain said that the solution lies in playing cricket on better pitches. For this, he said ECB needs to look at the example set by New Zealand Cricket.

"Play on better pitches. We've had Simon Doull with us this season, and he said New Zealand were going through this a few years ago. They decided to play on better pitches - not just flat - and four or five years down the line, you can see the results in New Zealand's Test batsmen. They have better techniques, and they're ready for Test cricket."

