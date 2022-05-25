Narinder Batra to Step Down from IOA President's Post

"Consequently, I've decided to not run for a further term as President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)," Batra said in a statement.



"I feel that the time has come for me to leave this role to someone coming with a fresh mind and new ideas to take Indian sports to much much greater heights and also go all out to work to get the 2036 Summer Olympics in India.



"It's been a privilege and a tremendous honour to serve in my capacity as President of IOA throughout my term, I've been guided by one goal only: the good and the betterment of Indian sport," he wrote.



"At this stage, I'd like to thank all those who've supported me in the last 4 years. And I wish my successor and the whole sports family in India every success in the future! Thank You all and God Bless," he added.

(With IANS inputs)