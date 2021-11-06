After Scotland Victory, Team India Celebrate Virat's Birthday With a Cake

Indian cricket team captain,Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli’s 33rd birthday turned out to be absolutely perfect after Team India defeated Scotland by 8 wickets on Friday night. The stunning performance by the bowlers and batters helped India increase their run rate drastically and keep themselves in the running for the semi-finals.
After the dominating win, the Indian squad celebrated Captain Kohli’s birthday in the dressing room. On its official Instagram page, the Indian cricket team shared a video of the entire team celebrating Kohli’s birthday.
Watch: Dhoni leads Kohli's birthday celebration
Team India mentor and former skipper MS Dhoni is seen lighting the candle on the cake for Kohli. However, when Virat Kohli cut the cake without blowing the candle, it was pointed out by Dhoni and the entire team shared a joyous laugh.
In the video, Kohli is then seen feeding his birthday cake to MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, and Suryakumar Yadav.
Another video shared by Indian cricket team’s middle-order batter, Suryakumar Yadav, on his Instagram story shows Virat Kohli got the customary cake facial as the skipper's face was smeared with cake by the teammates. Fellow players Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy were hilariously seen adjusting the cake crown put on his head.
During the post match presentation, Virat said he would have low-key birthday celebrations after India's win over Scotland, adding that spending time with his family on the special day is 'celebration enough', especially in the times of bio-bubbles. His wife, Anushka Sharma and their lovely daughter Vamika have been accompanying the captain at the T20 World Cup in the UAE.
"I think I am over that phase now. No, I mean, my family is here. Anushka and Vamika are here. That's celebration enough for me. Just having families around in these times in bio-bubble life is very difficult. That's a blessing in itself. The team has been amazing. Everyone wished me," Kohli said.
