Mr. Olympia 2023: Date, Time, Venue, & Participants of Bodybuilding Competition

Mr. Olympia, one of the most prestigious and important bodybuilding competitions, is around the corner. The 53rd edition of the annual Mr. Olympia event will commence from Thursday, 2 November and end on Sunday, 5 November 2023. The dates were officially announced by the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB). The calendar of events already started from Monday, 30 October 2023.

Mr. Olympia is a renowned bodybuilding competition that is held every year to declare the best bodybuilders of the world. According to reports, 2022 Mr. Olympia winner 'The Persian Wolf' will also return in the upcoming 2023 Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition. Also, there are speculations about the participation of Derek Lunsford -- the winner of 2021 Mr. Olympia 212 division.

Let us read about the 2023 Mr. Olympia date, time, venue, participants, and other important details below.