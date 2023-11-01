Mr. Olympia 2023: Date, Time, Venue, & Participants of Bodybuilding Competition

2023 Mr. Olympia starts tomorrow on 2 November. Check important details here.
Mr. Olympia, one of the most prestigious and important bodybuilding competitions, is around the corner. The 53rd edition of the annual Mr. Olympia event will commence from Thursday, 2 November and end on Sunday, 5 November 2023. The dates were officially announced by the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB). The calendar of events already started from Monday, 30 October 2023.
Mr. Olympia is a renowned bodybuilding competition that is held every year to declare the best bodybuilders of the world. According to reports, 2022 Mr. Olympia winner 'The Persian Wolf' will also return in the upcoming 2023 Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition. Also, there are speculations about the participation of Derek Lunsford -- the winner of 2021 Mr. Olympia 212 division.
Let us read about the 2023 Mr. Olympia date, time, venue, participants, and other important details below.
The Mr. Olympia 2023 will start from Thursday, 2 November 2023.
The Mr. Olympia 2023 will end on Sunday on 5 November 2023.
The Mr. Olympia 2023 will take place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
Here is the list of Mr. Olympia 2023 participants. This year, the list of participants is not as competitive as previous year. It is being reported that 2019 Mr. O Brandon Curry has withdrew from the stage along with Nick Walker.
Hadi Choopan (Irán)
Derek Lunsford (Estados Unidos)
Andrea Presti (Italia)
Hassan Mostafa (Egipto)
Justin Shier (Estados Unidos)
Theo Leguerrier (Francia)
Charles Griffen (Estados Unidos)
Mamdouh Elssbiay (Egipto)
Samson Dauda (Reino Unido)
Behrooz Tabani (Irán)
Tony Burton (Estados Unidos)
Ross Flanigan (Estados Unidos) )
Iain Valliere (Canadá)
Roman Fritz (Alemania)
Hunter Labrada (Estados Unidos)
Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (Estados Unidos)
Kamal Elgargni ( Libia)
Nathan De Asha (Reino Unido)
Regan Grimes (Canadá)
Nick Walker (Estados Unidos)
Brandon Curry (Estados Unidos)
Brett Wilkin (Estados Unidos)
Michal Krizanek (Eslovaquia)
Phil Clahar (Estados Unidos)
Ms. Olympia 2023 female participants include the following.
Andrea Shaw (Estados Unidos)
Alcione Barreto (Estados Unidos)
Chelsea Dion (Estados Unidos)
Angela Yeo (Estados Unidos)
Helle Trevino (Estados Unidos)
Sherry Priami (Estados Unidos)
Natalia Kovaleva (Estados Unidos)
Julia Whitesel (Estados Unidos)
MayLa Ash (Estados Unidos)
Kristina Mendoza (Estados Unidos)
Michaela Aycock (Estados Unidos)
Reshanna Boswell (Estados Unidos)
Here is the list of all Mr. Olympia winners till date.
Larry Scott: 1965-66
Sergio Oliva: 1967-69
Arnold Schwarzenegger: 1970-75, 1980
Franco Columbu: 1976, 1981
Frank Zane: 1977-79
Chris Dickerson: 1982
Samir Bannout: 1983
Lee Haney: 1984-91
Dorian Yates: 1992-1997
Ronnie Coleman: 1998-2005
Jay Cutler: 2006-07, 2009-10
Dexter Jackson: 2008
Phil Heath: 2011-17
Shawn Rhoden: 2018
Brandon Curry: 2019
Mamdouh Elssbiay: 2020-21
Hadi Choopan: 2022
The Mr. Olympia 2023 can be watched live on pay-per-view for $74.99 on olympiaproductions.com.
