Mirabai Is Searching for the Truck Drivers Who Gave Free Ride to Training Centre

“I wanted to see the truckers who provided me regular lifts from home to the training centre and seek their blessings. They really helped me during my hard times of training. I am looking for those sand-carrying truckers so that I can try to extend whatever help they may require now," Chanu told Hindustan Times.

Saikhom Ongbi Tombi Devi, Chanu's mother, manages a tea stall in the village. She said that Mirabai used to save money for her diet by skipping public transport and taking free rides from truck drivers. Trucks that came from Etham Moirangpurel area would pass through the village and stop at her shop.

Chanu’s brother, Saikhom Sanatomba Meitei, told Olympics.com, “Our parents would give her Rs 10-20 for her journey. The village is very small and almost everyone knows everyone else. The trucks used to leave from the market square every morning. We would know which of them is going towards her training centre and would send her with them. She never complained about it. She would go alone every day."