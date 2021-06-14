Milkha Singh ‘Stable’; Wife Nirmal Kaur Succumbs to COVID-19

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh issued an update about Milkha Singh's health, stating that his Oxygen saturation has improved and his parameters are 'stable'. The 1958 Commonwealth Games champion was admitted to the medical institute on 3 June after complaining of breathlessness.
Meanwhile, the sprint ace lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, 82, on Sunday noon. A former Director of Sports for Women in the Punjab Government and ex-captain of the Indian national volleyball team, Kaur breathed her last at a Mohali hospital due to complications related to her battle with COVID-19.
"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today," a statement from the spokesperson of the Milkha family said.
The statement further added, "A backbone of the Milkha Family, she was 85 years old. It is tragic that the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Ji could not attend the cremation which was conducted this evening itself as he is still in the ICU (of PGIMER in Chandigarh) himself."
"The family has expressed its grateful thanks to everyone for their solidarity and prayers right through the battle which gave them the strength to face it bravely."
