Nirmal Kaur, Milkha Singh’s Wife, No More Due to COVID-19 

Former Indian women’s volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur, also the wife of athletics legend Milkha Singh, breathed her last at a Mohali hospital due to complications related to her battle with COVID-19.

She was 85 and is survived by his husband, one son and three daughters. She had admitted to Fortis Hospital at Mohali on 26 May, a couple of days after her husband Milkha had been taken there due to COVID-pneumonia.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today," a statement from the spokesperson of the Milkha family said.