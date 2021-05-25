Milkha Singh Hospitalized with COVID Pneumonia, Condition Stable

The champion athlete was down with a high fever since last Wednesday, according to Times Now. An attendant was sent to Singh's home along with oxygen facilities to look after the iconic sportsperson. His wife Nirmal Kaur, meanwhile, has confirmed that her husband had not been vaccinated as yet.

Milkha's son Jeev also shed light on the matter of his father's health. “He was weak and not eating well since yesterday, so we had to hospitalise him. We thought it is safer to have him admitted where he would be under supervision of senior doctors and recover well.” Jeev, the ace golfer, informed PTI.