Milkha Singh Hospitalized with COVID Pneumonia, Condition Stable

Having tested positive for COVID-19 on 20 May, legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has been reportedly admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Fortis Hospital in Mohali after developing COVID pneumonia. Milkha, aged 91, was isolated at his residence in Chandigarh but after developing pneumonia, he was promptly moved to the ICU as a precautionary measure.
“Mr Milkha Singh was admitted at Fortis Hospital, Mohali in the Intensive Care Unit on 24 May 2021 with COVID pneumonia. He is stable and presently on low flow oxygen and medical management," the hospital’s official statement said.
The champion athlete was down with a high fever since last Wednesday, according to Times Now. An attendant was sent to Singh's home along with oxygen facilities to look after the iconic sportsperson. His wife Nirmal Kaur, meanwhile, has confirmed that her husband had not been vaccinated as yet.
Milkha's son Jeev also shed light on the matter of his father's health. “He was weak and not eating well since yesterday, so we had to hospitalise him. We thought it is safer to have him admitted where he would be under supervision of senior doctors and recover well.” Jeev, the ace golfer, informed PTI.
Though not confirmed, it is believed that Milkha had contracted the virus from a cook at his residence. After the tests of the entire family were conducted, it was only Milkha whose RT-PCR results emerged positive while the rest of the family members returned a negative test, as per The Indian Express.
Published: 25 May 2021,10:24 AM IST