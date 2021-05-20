‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh Tests Positive for COVID-19

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, 91, was diagnosed coronavirus positive on Thursday after one of his staff members contracted the virus. Famously christened ‘Flying Sikh’, the champion athlete has isolated himself at his residence in Chandigarh.

"His condition is stable, but has been down with fever since last (Wednesday) night," a doctor observed. His wife Nirmal Milkha Singh said a cook, who has been with the family for 50 years, had returned a positive test.