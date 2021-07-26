'A Fighter For India,' MC Mary Kom Congratulates Mirabai on Her Olympic Medal

Mirabai had a total lift of 202kg at the end of the competition while Hou Zhihui of China won gold with a total lift of 210 kg, a new Olympic record.

Chanu and Mary Kom are both from Manipur, a state in northeastern India.

Mirabai became the second Indian weightlifter to earn an Olympic medal, following Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Manipur's growth in Indian sports has been remarkable. Over the years, the Northeastern state has produced some of the country's best athletes in a variety of sports, including weightlifting, boxing, and football. Manipur's outstanding sports talent has also resulted in two Olympic medals.

After having an easy win in the round of 32, Mary Kom will lock horns against Ingrit Valencia of Columbia in the Round of 16 match on 29 July.