'Precious Beginnings': Former Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Announces Pregnancy

(Photo: Maria Sharapova/Instagram)
On the occasion of her 35th birthday on Wednesday, 20 April, former tennis star Maria Sharapova took to Instagram to announce her first pregnancy.
She is engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes.
Soon after her post, congratulatory messages began pouring in from her fans, friends, and well wishers.
Sharapova had announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 32. This after her right shoulder got injured multiple times, and she lost last four matches at major tournaments.
She had won the Grand Slam titles five times, and was the number No. 1 in the WTA rankings at a time. Her career also featured a 15-month doping ban.
Her last Grand Slam final came in 2015 at the Australian Open, where she was the runner-up to Serena Williams.
During the 2016 Australian Open, Sharapova had tested positive for the banned drug meldonium.
(With inputs from The Associated Press.)
