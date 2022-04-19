IMF Slashes India's Growth Forecast for 2022 by 0.8 Percent Amid Ukraine War

Global growth over the medium-term is also expected to decline to 3.3 percent, as compared to 4.1 percent experienced from 2004-13, and 6.1 percent last year.

It was already expected that the economies of Russia and Ukraine would decelerate sharply, owing to spillovers for countries of the European Union (EU), that are dependent on Russian energy supplies, and are expected to see their 2022 growth rate slashed by 1.1 percent.

"The war adds to the series of supply shocks that have struck the global economy in recent years. Like seismic waves, its effects will propagate far and wide — through commodity markets, trade, and financial linkages," said the IMF's chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, as per a report by Reuters.