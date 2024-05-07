Manika Batra Stuns World No 2 at WTT Saudi Smash, Claims Career-Best Singles Win

India’s Manika Batra claimed her career best win as she stunned World No. 2, China's Wang Manyu at WTT Saudi Smash.
Top Indian woman paddler Manika Batra claimed the biggest scalp of her career as she accounted for World No. 2, Wang Manyu of China in four games in a Women's singles Round of 32 clash in WTT Saudi Smash on Monday.
Manika came back after losing the first game to win the next three to stun the top Chinese player and win the match 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 in the 38-minute encounter played at Infinity Arena in King Abdullah Sports City.
The 28-year-old Indian had started her campaign in Saudi Smash with a 3-0 win over Andreea Dragoman of Spain in the first round. Manika, who is ranked 39th in the women's singles in WTT World Rankings, was elated to win the biggest match of her singles career.
"I am very happy because it wasn’t just a day’s hard work, it takes days, months and years of hard work to achieve such results. I want to thank everyone who was there for me, cheered me and supported me.
Manika will next play Nina Mittelham of Germany in a pre-quarterfinals match.
