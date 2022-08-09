MS Dhoni To Attend Chess Olympiad 2022 Closing Ceremony

The 44th Chess Olympiad held at Mamallapuram will conclude with the 11th and final round and the closing ceremony later on Tuesday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of India's cricket team, will be present at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad's closing ceremony at Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium. The event is set to start at 6pm.

The Olympiad being held in India for the first time ever saw a record number of teams taking part in the Open and women's sections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will preside over the closing ceremony. FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich and recently elected deputy president and former World champion Viswanathan Anand will be attending the event.