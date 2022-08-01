44th Chess Olympiad: It's About Chess, but It's Also About Chennai!

The official mascot of the 44th Chess Olympiad, currently underway in Chennai, is 'Thambi.'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
“As much as the event is about chess, it is also about Chennai," a young mother Anushri says gleefully when asked about her native city hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad.
"The people who live in this city are not just the ones who were born and brought up here. We have people from across the country, and in fact, the world who have found home in Chennai. And together, we have created our own identities as Chennaiites – and we love to flaunt it," she goes on.
An Asian country is hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad nearly after three decades, and India for the very first time. But the mood in Chennai has been nothing short of a festival.
The publicity campaign for the Chess Olympiad has been unprecedented.
The official mascot for the event has been named 'Thambi' (meaning 'little brother' in Tamil), a horse clad in the traditional veshti and sattai (dhoti and shirt).
AR Rahman has composed the official anthem of the Olympiad titled 'Vanakkam Chennai,' the teaser of which was released by superstar Rajinikanth himself.
Chennai's public transport buses with the message 'Namma Chess, Namma Pride' (Our Chess, Our Pride) have been doing rounds on the streets of the city.
A holiday for schools and colleges was announced on 28 July on the day of the inauguration.
And the 150-year-old iconic Napier Bridge has got a chess-themed makeover as it has been painted entirely in black-and-white squares.
"This new look to our Napier Bridge is the cherry on the top. I took my toddlers – and I could see the excitement in their eyes,” says Anushri.
The widespread promotions have helped creating an unprecedented awareness, too.
The chess fever is so high that shopkeepers are unable to keep up with the demand for chess boards. A class 11 student Amal says,” I love to play chess. We had a tournament in our school earlier this week, but I couldn't participate. But now I can't wait to participate the next time.”
Praggnanandhaa, who made history in 2016 by becoming the youngest international grandmaster, told the Hindu, “The kind of promotions and effort to make it a grand event is special. It feels like a festival."
Around 2,000 players from 188 countries are participating in the Chess Olympiad in Chennai. World-class players, including Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, and Mariya Muzychuk are staying at Poonjeri village in Mamallapuram, also known as Mahabalipuram – a UNESCO heritage site, located about 50 kilometres from Chennai.
The Chess Olympiad 2022 is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)