Want to Add More Pace to My Bowling: Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has said that the current era is pretty good for New Zealand cricket.

"It's a pretty good era for New Zealand cricket. From my time, in a short period of time, we have started winning games a lot quicker and we as a collective are trying to take 20 wickets. If you take 20 wickets, someone takes five, doesn't really matter. It's about trying to win games of cricket," said Jamieson in an interaction on the Baz and Izzy Breakfast show on SENZ radio.