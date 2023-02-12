Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Khelo India 2023: Actor R Madhavan Celebrates Son Vedaant’s Seven Medals

Khelo India 2023: Actor R Madhavan Celebrates Son Vedaant’s Seven Medals

Khelo India 2023: R Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan won five gold medals and two silver medals in swimming.
IANS
Sports
Published:

Khelo India 2023: Actor R Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan won seven medals.

|

(Photo: Instagram/actormaddy)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Khelo India 2023: Actor R Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan won seven medals.</p></div>

It is a proud moment for actor R Madhavan, as his son Vedaant has won seven medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. He brought home five gold medals and two silver medals.

A proud father, Madhavan took to social media to share pictures of his son, who is a national-level swimmer, posing with his medals.

Also ReadVedaant, Son of Actor Madhavan, Breaks National Junior Record in Swimming

"VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records) and @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud," he tweeted.

He added: "With gods grace - Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m."

Also Read'3 Idiots' Actors Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi & R Madhavan Reunite For a Fun Video
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan, Suneil Shetty Congratulate Madhavan Family

Madhavan also congratulated the team that represented Maharashtra at this year's Khelo India Youth Games for bagging the top spot on the points table with 161 medals (56 gold, 55 silver, and 50 bronze medals).

"CONGRATULATIONS team Maharashtra for the 2 trophy's .. 1 for boys team Maharashtra in swimming & 2nd THE OVERALL Championship Trophy for Maharashtra in entire khelo games," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Suniel Shetty, congratulated the actor and his son for their success.

"Wow!!! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan well done. Maddy, you and Sarita must be so proud," wrote Bachchan.

"Godbless and congratulations," Suneil Shetty said.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT