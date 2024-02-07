PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Again at Top After Today's Win

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Again at Top After Today's Win

Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023: Check out the latest position of all teams in the PKL Standings.
Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Updated:

PKL 2023 Points Table: Look at the updated table and top teams here.

(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)

Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi started on 2 December 2023, and will end with the final match on 1 March 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the PKL 2023 points table with 77 points, and have already qualified for the playoffs. Out of all the 19 matches played, they have won 13, lost 3, and 3 games have ended in a draw. Puneri Paltan is following close behind with 76 points, and has also qualified for playoffs.

Check out the latest position of all PKL teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C match today.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Check out the latest and updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the ranks of all 12 teams in the Pro Kabaddi standings.

Pro Kabaddi Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Jaipur Pink Panthers19133377
2Puneri Paltan18132376
3Dabang Delhi KC20116369
4Patna Pirates1997358
5Gujarat Giants18108055
6Haryana Steelers17106155
7Bengaluru Bulls19710248
8Tamil Thalaivas19811045
9Bengal Warriors1778244
10U Mumba18610241
11UP Yoddhas18413129
12Telugu Titans18216016

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 points table with 77 points.

Which Teams Have Qualified for PKL 2023 Playoffs?

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have qualified for the PKL Season 10 playoffs.

You can watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The live telecast is available on the Star Sports Network channel on TV.

Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 16 points.

Published: 07 Feb 2024,09:26 PM IST

