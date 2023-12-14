PKL 2023 Points Table: Standings & Rankings of All Teams of Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off from 2 December 2023. The PKL 2023 is now in action, with 12 teams competing, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Bengal Warriors surpassed Gujarat Titans, and are now leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 18 points. Out of all the 4 matches played, they won 3, and 1 ended in draw. Gujarat Giants have been moved down to second position in the standings table. They won 3 and lost 2 matches played till date. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table as they didn't win any match out of all the 4 games played.