PKL 2023 Points Table: Standings & Rankings of All Teams; Gujarat Giants at Top

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off on 2 December 2023 in Ahmedabad, and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams participate in the PKL including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas. The previous edition of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers against Puneri Paltan.

So far, Gujarat Giants are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 15 points. They have won all the three matches played till date. The position second in the standings table is occupied by UP Yoddhas, who won 1 and lost 1 match, and have 2 points. Let us check out the PKL 2023 standings and rankings of all teams below.