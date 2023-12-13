PKL 2023 Points Table: Bengal Warriors at Top; Check All Team Standings Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Bengal Warriors at Top; Check All Team Standings Here

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Points Table: Here are the latest standings and rankings of all teams.
PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the latest standings and rankings of all teams of Pro Kabaddi League.

(Photo: prokabaddi.com)

The season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December 2023. A total of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are playing in the ongoing edition of PKL 2023.

Bengal Warriors surpassed Gujarat Titans, and are now leading the PKL 2023 Points Table. Out of all the 4 matches played, they won 3, and 1 ended in draw. Gujarat Giants have been moved to second position in the standings table. They won 3 and lost 2 matches played till date. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table.

Let us check out the PKL 2023 points table below to know the standings and rankings of all teams.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

PKL 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Bengal Warriors430118
2Gujarat Giants532017
3UP Yoddhas422012
4Puneri Paltan220010
5Puneri Paltan321010
6Haryana Steelers321010
7Jaipur Pink Panthers31119
8Bengaluru Bulls51409
9Dabang Delhi KC31206
10U Mumba31206
11Tamil Thalaivas21105
12Telugu Titans30301
